The 57 year old actor, best known for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, revealed that he's dealt with 'decades-long love affair with drugs' that began with heavy partying as a teenager.

I’ve always had an addictive personality and by the age of 16 I’d already passed through drink and was getting started on a decades-long love affair with drugs,’ he said in a series called Letter to My Younger Self.

The English performer said his actions were ‘filtered through a burning need [he] had for being as far from a conscious, thinking, feeling person as possible,’ and that ‘no message would get through for nearly 20 years.’ Isaacs, who’s also been seen in the movies Black Hawk Down, The Patriot and Armageddon, opened about how he initially got drunk at the young age of 12, which led to immediate consequences.