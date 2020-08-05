Share:

The Right wing Hindu party, BJP, has led India to dead end. The actions on August 5 in 2019 (Illegal occupation of Kashmir after scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A and laying military siege) were repeated in letter and spirit on August 5 in 2020 when Indian PM laid foundation of controversial Hindu temple which erases India's celebrated secular and democratic identity. The Muslims under Modi regime have found themselves under continous suppression, repression, transgression and aggression from the ruling party BJP. Ironically, the Indian PM and RSS Chief stated that the building of Ram Mandir is based upon humanitarian principles but defy all manners of human rights.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a controversial grand temple dedicated to Hindu deity Ram, whom Hindus consider as incarnation of the all-powerful among the Hindu trinity (the Hindu deity Vishnu), in Ayodhya (135 kilometres east of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh), alleged by Hindu right wing groups to be his birthplace.

Modi was addressing an invited audience after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the controversial temple, at the site believed by Hindu right wing groups to be the birthplace of Ram.

“(Controversial) Ram Mandir will turn into a symbol to integrate India. It will be a unique gift to the world from justice-loving India", said Modi.

The Indian prime minister expressed hope the controversial temple would transform the region's economy, attracting huge numbers of visitors from around the world.

Upon arrival in Ayodhya, Modi first paid obeisance at a temple dedicated to the monkey-god, considered to be a close companion of Ram at the city's Hanumangari Temple.

The construction of the controversial temple is being managed by a trust set up by the federal government on the orders of the Supreme Court of India. It is estimated that the temple and its surrounding complex will be completed in three years.

Mohan Bhagwat, Chief of Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it would not be just another temple, but "a symbol of unity of mankind".

Modi earlier performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the controversial temple along the banks of the River Saryu, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, ascetic Chief Yogi Adityanath, and about 140 spiritual leaders belonging to 36 Hindu sects from all over India.

The design of the planned controversial Ram Temple was made by architect Chandrakant Sompura, who hails from a family of temple architects.

The controversial grand three-storey stone structure is on a raised platform with multiple turrets, pillars, and domes. It will be 161 feet tall and almost double the size of what was originally planned.

Hindu extremists razed the Babri Masjid, named after Mughal emperor Babur, to the ground on 6 December 1992, sparking one of the worst communal riots in post-independence India.

The dispute, considered to be the longest litigation in the country, lingered in various courts since 1950, until it came to the Supreme Court of India in 2011 for final adjudication. The apex court delivered its judgement on 9 November 2019, handing over ownership of the disputed land to Hindus, while ordering a suitable piece of land for Muslims to construct a mosque.