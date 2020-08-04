Share:

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav is an Indian national who was arrested in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan on charges of terrorism and spying for Indian intelligence agency known as RAW. The government of India recognized him as their naval officer but denied his act of espionage.

However, it was later discovered that operations were indeed conducted in Balochistan and Karachi by the Indian government. The court declared him as an Indian spy and convicted him to death. Later on, India approached the world court against the Pakistani military tribunal’s decision. The International Court of Justice halted the execution and, after listening to both parties, rejected India’s appeal for his release and ordered Pakistan to review the entire process of conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav and provide India consular access to him.

Thereafter Pakistan in compliance with the International Court’s order provided consular access to India more than once, and gave him a chance to appeal against the conviction. It is hoped that his decision would be reviewed on an urgent basis.

SANAULLAH KALWAR,

Kashmore.