islamabad - The very pregnant Smile song-stress, 35, was on high alert as she ran errands around Santa Barbara. Katy was prepared for anything during the mid-day outing, tucking a small pepper spray attached to her keychain into her cleavage just in case.

The fiancée of Orlando Bloom covered her ever-growing belly with a grey frock cinched in the center with a suede cord. She was prepped for the summer sun, added a straw visor and sunglasses to her ensemble. Dressing things up a bit, the quirky fashionista rocked dangling earrings and slides that matched her headwear.

She carried her keys in her hand as she sauntered into a cafe to pick up some snacks. But on the way out her hands were a little fuller.