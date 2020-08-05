Share:

Peshawar - Lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday took exception to the rising prices of flour and roti and directed the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of the commodities on official rates or face suspension.

The lawmakers also offered Fateha for the souls of police Shuhada as Tuesday was marked as police martyrs day. The House unanimously passed the KP Local Governments (First Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) brought a roti to the assembly and said he had bought it at Rs.20. KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said it seemed the DCs had failed to control the prices.

“The DCs must implement government orders as they are responsible to do so. They should conduct raids and check prices; they should seal tandoors not following official rates, but it seems the chief secretary has also failed to deliver,” the speaker remarked.

The speaker also noticed absence of various departments’ officials and asked the chief secretary to ensure availability of officers of at least Grade-18, otherwise he himself would be summoned to the assembly.

“The chief secretary and DCs must be summoned to the assembly because the government is being blamed for the price hike,” he said and warned the CS to enforce directives of the government.

He also asked the lawmakers to check tandoors and the prices of roti and help identify those violating official rates. He also asked KP Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi to ensure sale of flour and roti on official rate as there was no shortage of flour in the market.

On a complaint regarding power load-shedding, Mushtaq Ghani summoned the PESCO chief executive to the assembly floor on Thursday.

He said the assembly members should prepare suggestions and points in written, so as to be discussed in the upcoming meeting with PESCO chief.

The speaker declared use of two residences by government officers as illegal and said that an official has to vacate one of the two houses allotted to him. PPP lawmaker, Nighat Orakzai, claimed that Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mahsud was reportedly using two official residences.