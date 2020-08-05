Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday observed Police Martyrs Day, with ceremonies held across the province to pay tribute to more than 1,800 policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the past several years.

The Martyrs Day is marked on the death anniversary of Safwat Ghayur, a former Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) martyred in a suicide attack in Saddar area of the provincial capital on August 4, 2010. Ghayut was heading the Frontier Constabulary in the days he was martyred by the bomber.

The police martyrs of the last 13 years in KP include two additional inspectors general of police, Safwat Ghayur and Ashraf Noor, two DIGs, Malik Saad and Abid Ali, six SPs and 20 acting SPs or DSPs, besides junior officers.

Around 1800 cops have been martyred during almost 13 years in KP, which remained in headlines due to the war on terror. The year 2009 is considered to be the worst for KP police as 207 cops, including one SP, three DSPs and four inspectors, were martyred in terrorist attacks in that period.

KP Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi and Peshawar Police Head Mohammad Ali Gandapur presented salute at the grave of Safwat Ghayur early in the day. Also, ceremonies were held in various districts of KP to pay homage to the police martyrs.

Addressing families of the martyrs through video link, KP IGP Sanaullah Abbasi paid tributes to them and inquired about their problems. The families of the Shuhada were assured that the government and the KP police would always standby them whenever needed.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also lauded the force and said the families of the martyrs would never be let down. “Peace returned to the country due to their sacrifices,” he said in a statement.

Though activities would continue for several days in connection with the martyrs day in KP, but this year, no major gathering was held due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the activities were held in KP on Tuesday, with anti-corona protocols.

The Police Martyrs Day was first observed in the province in 2015. However, the day is now observed across Pakistan on August 4 each year.