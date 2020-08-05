Share:

High Commissioner to Britain to be nominated for re-appointment as High Commissioner has caused a wave of happiness in Europe as well. In the Netherlands, Moazzam Khan has done countless historical works for the Pakistani Kashmiri community which are still famous in the community.

Gathered on the platform, Moazzam Khan has always highlighted the Kashmir issue and encouraged those who led the Kashmiris' movement and supported those working for peace in UK deployment.

Confidence of Kashmiri and Pakistani community increased as both communities were glad that the arrival of Moazzam Khan will strengthen the Kashmir movement and will also be an opportunity to highlight Pakistan's strong position.