Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday appreciated the steps taken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for Karachi and said the provincial government would continue its policy of cooperation with all institutions for the service of the people.

These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement issued to the media today.

Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister of Sindh in his meetings with the Chairman NDMA had provided him with complete information about the problems of the city and the ground realities for the betterment of the people of Sindh. He said that the Sindh government would not only offer its unconditional support but would also play the role of every first force.

Later, the Sindh Minister in a conversation with Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh and MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar directed them to ensure cleanliness in the city. On the inquiry of Nasir Hussain Shah, he was informed that by 4 pm on the third day of Eid, according to the statistics, 51,312 tons of rubbish had been removed and all the rubbish had been continuously transferred to the landfill sites and scientifically recycled.

In addition, Nasir said that the Sindh government paid tributes to the martyred soldiers on Police Martyrs’ Day.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh government was taking steps for the families of the martyred police personnel.

The Sindh Information Minister further said that the Sindh government was striving to provide facilities to the police, as the sacrifices of police personnel played an important role in national security.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the police system would be upgraded as per international standards.