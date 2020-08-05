Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), in its efforts to cope with the circumstances imposed by COVID-19, had enrolled more than 12,000 students in free online courses to make the best of students’ time during the pandemic.

“The scope of the courses was being further enhanced to bring in more and more courses for a greater number of youth as by July 2020, about 2,000 students had graduated from these online courses” said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan on Tuesday. In an exclusive talk with APP, he said that these free online courses were arranged by NAVTTC, with international certification in a bid to give high priority to un-addressed areas and challenges being faced by TVET sector.

To equip 120 million youth especially to the out of school children with technical skills, Dr Nasir said, NAVTTC had developed specially designed online courses in accordance with National Vocational Quality Framework (NVQF).

He said in that regard, online teachers training had also been started under which latest techniques were disseminated to the teachers at their door step. Unfortunately, a number of training programmes had to be suspended in the wake of closure of training institutes due to COVID-19. However, training will resume as soon the institutes re-open and suspended training courses of the youth will be completed, he added.

Referring some of the key initiatives taken by NAVTTC during last two years, Dr Nasir said the students were enrolled in most demanded driven High-TECH skills in the job market such as Robotics, Cloud Computing, Internet of things, Cyber security, Mechatronics, Block chain technology etc.

He said that in that regard, more than 550 training institutes were engaged across the country for imparting training in both high-tech and conventional technologies.

To upgrade the existing training facilities and bring Pakistan’s TVET training at par with the international standards, Seven (07) Centers of Excellence were being established across the country by NAVTTC to practice best TVET models in Pakistan, he mentioned.