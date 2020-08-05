Share:

Pakistan has rejected Indian ministry of foreign affairs statement on unveiling of map of Occupied Kashmir by Pakistan.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Office stated that “we categorically reject Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on unveiling of political map by Pakistan. India cannot cover up illegal and unacceptable steps taken by it on August 05, 2019 in Occupied Kashmir by distorting the facts.”

Imposing allegations of this nature by such a country on others which commits state aggression openly under its expansionist instinct is ridiculous, the FO added.

The statement further said India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory since 1947 and is violating UN Security Council resolutions since decades.