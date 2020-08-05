Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reminded the United Nations of India’s atrocities in held Kashmir. In the wake of one year of India’s illegal and unilateral measures of August 05, 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi once again wrote to the President of the UN Security Council sharing additional information on India’s continuing massive violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its attempts to change demography, and its escalating ceasefire violations and rhetoric against Pakistan which together pose a threat to regional and international peace and security. In his letter, the Foreign Minister highlighted how, through a combination of military siege in Kashmir, internet and communication blackout, imprisoned Kashmiri political leaders, and abducted Kashmiri youth, India is seeking to camouflage ongoing systematic torture, extrajudicial killings, and imposition of collective punishment on Kashmiris.

These atrocities epitomize India’s brutality in suppressing Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian occupation for over seven decades. Pakistan has also circulated two papers as official documents of the Security Council: one, on the legal aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and the second, on India’s violations of human rights in the IIOJK. The legal document apprises the Council members and the world community of the legitimacy of the Kashmiris’ demand for self-determination. Likewise, the document on India’s human rights violations will be a permanent and damning testimony to India’s long record of oppression and serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that India’s intensified ceasefire violations along the LoC and its belligerent posture towards Pakistan pose a threat to peace and security. He has urged the Council to strengthen the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to enable it to report fully and accurately on the gravity of the security environment in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.