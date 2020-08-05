Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country yesterday reported 432 new infections and 15 deaths during the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) daily statistics, the tally hit 280,461 and the country’s death toll jumped to 5,999. At least 524 patients have recovered during the last 24-hour period, taking the number of recovered patients to 249,397. Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively reported 41 cases and two fatalities during the same period. The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 249,397 after 524 recoveries over the last 24 hours. According to the latest statistics, there are now 25,065 active cases in the country.