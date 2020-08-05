Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 15 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 281,136. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,014.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 675 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 122,016 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 93,571 in Punjab, 34,324 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,122 in Islamabad, 11,780 in Balochistan, 2,105 in Azad Kashmir and 2,218 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,157 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,231 in Sindh, 1,213 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 167 in Islamabad, 55 in GB and 55 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,043,870 coronavirus tests and 11,915 in last 24 hours. 254,286 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 872 patients are in critical condition.