LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to 71,866 emergency victims in July 2020, while responding to 73,430 calls across the province.

A total of 472 people were killed in the province, out of which 329 lost their lives in road accidents, while 143 drowned during this period.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the monthly performance review meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday. All heads of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Academy attended the meeting. The head of Provincial Monitoring Cell informed the DG that the PES received calls for help about 25,324 road accidents, 33,488 medical emergencies, 1,207 fire incidents, 3,167 crimes, 236 drowning incidents, 124 building collapses, 17 explosions and 9,867 miscellaneous emergencies.

The data revealed that majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 253 fires in Lahore, 141 in Faisalabad, 96 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Multan, 63 in Gujranwala, 39 in Bahawalpur, 38 in Sialkot, 37 in Vehari, 35 in Sheikhupura and 33 in Kasur.

Similarly, 5,211 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,400 in Faisalabad, 2,067 in Multan, 1,433 in Gujranwala, 977 in Rawalpindi, 904 in Bahawalpur, 854 in Sahiwal, 781 in Sheikhupura and 748 in Kasur.

PHA to mark ‘Tree Plantation Day’ on Aug 9

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will mark the ‘Monsoon Tree Plantation Day’ on August 9 in the provincial capital. The purpose of celebrating day is to highlight the importance of plants and trees in the country.

Chairing a meeting here at the PHA headquarters Jillani Park, Chairman Yasir Gilani said that the department would plant around 50,000 saplings in the city in collaboration with the Tiger Force on the Plantation Day. He said that implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would also be ensure.

He said that the public and private institutions as well as citizens would be involved in the campaign. He said that the PHA was striving to make the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a prosperous green Pakistan come true.

Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that plantation of trees, plants and new saplings would help reduce environmental pollution. He added new flowers, plants and trees planted in the monsoon season would enhance beauty of the city.

PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra, Director Headquarters Mudassar Ejaz and other officials were also present.