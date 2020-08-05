Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly today as the country marks Youm-e-Istehsal, to show solidarity with Kashmiris who have been braving the Indian government's 'brutal fascist military siege' since August 5 last year.

“Kashmiris in IIOJK have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th Aug last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK,” the prime minister said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I will continue to be an ambassador for all Kashmiris whose voices India has tried to silence through its brutal illegal occupation of IIOJK,” PM Imran said, adding that after many years his government raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international forums.

“My government raised the Kashmir issue effectively before the UN and exposed the Hindutva Supremacist fascism of the Modi government,” he said.

PM Imran added, “We have also depicted the aspirations of the Kashmiri people ad our commitment to UNSC resolutions in the political map of Pakistan released yesterday.”