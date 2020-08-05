Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday has urged the international community to press India to allow the media enter Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to report facts from there.

He was addressing a rally in Islamabad in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal of occupied Kashmir.

The president demanded that the changes made in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the UN resolutions and the Geneva Convention should be reversed. He called upon the United Nations to fulfill its promises about resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Dr Arif Alvi reaffirmed that the entire Pakistani nation is united on the Kashmir issue and it will continue its efforts for Kashmir cause.

He said Kashmiris should not consider themselves alone as Pakistan will continue its peaceful efforts for realization of their right to right to self-determination.

India is following footsteps of Israel to oppress Kashmiri people, he went on to say.

On the other hand, in response to the call of the government, Pakistan is observing the first anniversary of the bleak August 5, 2019 day as ‘Kashmir Military Siege Day’ (Youm-e-Istehsal) in solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan and rest of the world by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to condemn the illegal, immoral, and inhuman Indian action of the 5th August, 2019.

Rallies are being taken out across the country to condemn Indian government's decision to strip occupied Kashmir's special status and its ongoing atrocities against the residents of the region.

A special Senate session is also underway on the occasion of the first anniversary of the unilateral and illegal act of India to annex occupied Kashmir.