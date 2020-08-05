Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) on Tuesday condoled the death of KP rugby team captain Shahroz Jacob. During Eid Holidays, Shahroz went to River Swabi for swimming with his friends, where he drowned and died at the age of 24. He was a very good player and had great passion and love for this game. He was recently selected for the national team camp for the upcoming assignments of the national rugby team. PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, President Arif Saeed, Secretary Khurram Khawaja and the entire rugby family expressed their sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Shahroz. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.