ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to get instructions from the federal government on the inquiry commission report regarding the Army Public School (APS) carnage.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of suo moto on the APS Peshawar tragedy. Former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on the request of the victims’ parents had taken suo moto of the incident.

The bench handed over the commission report to AAG Sajid Illyas Bhatti in a sealed-envelop with the direction to get instruction from the federal government.

At least 140 people, most of them children, were martyred when militants stormed the school on December 16, 2014 – making it one of the most traumatizing attacks in the history of the country.

Former CJP Saqib Nisar had set up a one-man judicial commission headed by Justice Ibrahim Khan, a judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), in October 2018. The commission was made after the parents of children demanded the authorities to form a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the massacre. The commission recorded the statements of 101 witnesses and 31 police and other officials of law enforcement agencies for its 3,000-page report.

During the hearing, around 50 mothers and fathers of APS martyrs were present in the courtroom. A mother of APS martyr urged the Chief Justice to provide a copy of the report. However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that it is confidential. He added that they have not read it yet. He said that the report will first go to the government.

The martyr’s mother said that the commission report is not more sensitive than our children. She added that they want justice.

Justice Gulzar said that they have sympathy with them. He remarked, “Whatever had happened was very tragic.”

He added that it was Allah’s will and they cannot reverse the things. Justice Ijaz said that, therefore, the apex court had constituted the judicial commission to probe the matter. “Today, we have received the report, which comprises six volumes,” he stated.

The Chief Justice said that they would render justice in accordance with the law and constitution. A mother of another martyr said that after their struggle the commission was formed.

The CJP said that the apex court had constituted the commission. He added that the law would take its own course. Another mother said that they cannot live in Pakistan as their children are not secured.

At this, Justice Gulzar said that do not say this as there is rule of law in the country. He maintained that they would decide the matter in accordance with law. He said that after examining the report and the government’s reply they would proceed with the matter.