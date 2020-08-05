Share:

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the international community and the United Nations to designate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a terrorist organization, due to its internationally well-known and long history of being involved in acts of violence against minorities in general and Muslims in particular, which represents a grave and blatant violation of the International Humanitarian Law, United Nations Charter and the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

The Chairman made these comments during a meeting with a delegation of Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) here on Wednesday.

Afridi lauded the services of the LFOVK and said that the documentary would go a long way in exposing the war crimes being committed by Indian forces in the IIOJK. He said Pakistan assures the Kashmiris of an un-wavering and strong political, diplomatic, legal and moral support for their legitimate and UN-recognized struggle for their right of self-determination.

He urged the international community, United Nations and all international institutions to play an active role in stopping the Indian brutalities, oppression and reign of terror against the people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Committee chairman expressed deep concern at the Indian attempts to alter the demography through ethnic cleansing, illegal issuance of domicile to non-Kashmiri individuals to allow them to settle in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in violation of the International laws and UN resolutions.