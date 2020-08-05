Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said that justice was imperative for the establishment of a balanced and successful society.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the High Court Bar Association Swat (Mingora Bench), he said, “A society without justice cannot survive. It is hoped that people from legal fraternity will support the downtrodden segment. Positive criticism is the right of every citizen but the steps taken by the government for the public welfare should not be politicized and unnecessarily criticized. Development and prosperity of the whole province is priority of the government.”

Mahmood Khan said the economy had lost billions of rupees due to Corona epidemic, but was now recovering.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about vulnerable segment of the society.

“Our smart lockdown policy is being appreciated all over the world. The government is moving in the right direction. All sections of the society, including the legal community, must cooperate so that Pakistan can stand on its own feet,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that some political opponents were propagating that funds of Dir-Chitral Road were diverted to Swat Motorway. In fact, they had nothing to say, they were just trying to mislead the people.

The fact was that funds for any development project had never been transferred to other project, especially in the CPEC projects. Mahmood Khan clarified that the money for the purchase of land for Swat Motorway Phase II was to be paid by the federal government. The project had been approved by ECNEC.