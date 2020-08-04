Share:

A shortage of electricity is one of the most important problems in Karachi. On top of this, the coronavirus has forced the world into a lockdown. Due to this, educational institutions are also closed. Therefore, students are studying at home through online classes. But this unannounced load shedding has made it very difficult for them to pursue their online education. Most students cannot attend their classes on time. Recently, PM Imran Khan took notice of this and met the Governor of Sindh and the management of K-Electric but so far no results have come out. I request the higher authorities to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

ARISHA SOHAIL,

Karachi.