Share:

Lahore - A traders and industrialists delegation led by President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Irfan Iqbal met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed the problems being faced by the business community.

The CM assured to solve their problems on a priority basis and reiterated the PTI government was business-friendly and urgent steps will be taken for the solution of their problems. “My office is always open to you and instructions will be issued today for the solution of problems pertaining to industries, labour, social security departments, police and administration”, he said.

The CM maintained that lockdown was imposed before Eid ul-Azha in the larger public interest and its already ended three days earlier.

“More businesses will be unlocked under SOPs to boost economic activities but the businesses included in the negative list will remain closed”, he said.

The CM explained that all the decisions will be made in consultation with the stakeholders adding that test-run of the orange line metro train has been completed and the government wants to operate it early.

He said work on every public interest project will be continued, though, the past government stopped work on different public welfare projects in their tenure. He regretted that no work was done on the new Punjab Assembly building for ten long years and the incumbent government has resumed work on this project.

The CM assured that the federal government will be approached to link Gujranwala City with the Motorway and disclosed that a plan has been devised to relocate the city’s truck stand to outside of the city.

Similarly, Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road will be built through a public-private partnership mode and the government will continue to create ease in businesses. He asserted that every work is done on merit in Punjab and added that prompt measures will be taken to resolve the problems of Faisalabad city.

I will soon visit every chamber of commerce and industry of Punjab including that of Lahore, the CM assured. The delegation appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government.