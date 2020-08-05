Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turgut Alp’s character in Dirilis Ertugrul is one of the most popular characters which has been played by the actor Cengiz Coskun. He gave a candid interview to Waseem Badami for Eid special show where he talked about his expectation from Ertugrul of becoming a massive hit in Pakistan. Waseem Badami asked him that when did he realize about his popularity in Pakistan? Cengiz Coskun replied and said, “I learnt about my popularity in Pakistan from Instagram. I got so much marriage proposals but I am telling you I can’t marry everyone.” However, the actor is already committed to someone from a long time.