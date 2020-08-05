Share:

MOHMAN - Two teenagers were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Mohmand-Bajaur Expressway near Telephone Exchange at Safi tehsil in Mohmand district on Tuesday.

Police said the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Ghalanai. Meanwhile, three persons were also injured in exchange of fire between two rival groups in Zanawar Cheena area of Khwezai tehsil of the border area of the district, police said.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar. Police have registered an FIR and started further investigation.