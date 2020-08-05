Share:

islamabad - Virgin Galactic unveiled the design for its supersonic jet that could change the way we travel around the world. The sleek plane is capable of shuttling up to 19 passengers, while traveling at speeds of Mach 3 - three times faster than the speed of sound.

The image show a plane with a triangular ‘delta wing’ that will fly at an altitude of more than 60,000 feet, which is twice as high as a traditional commercial airplane. The aerospace company also announced a new partnership with Rolls-Royce to collaborate in designing and developing engine propulsion technology for the high speed commercial aircraft. Virgin Galactic first revealed its plans for a supersonic jet earlier this year, by announcing a partnership with NASA.