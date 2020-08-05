Share:

LAHORE - Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed with great reverence nationwide on Tuesday as well as Punjab and Lahore to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of fallen heroes of Police Force, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Lahore Police paid exemplary homage to the police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard country and lives of citizens. Youm-e-Shuhada Police has been observed for the sixth consecutive year to pay tribute to these fallen cops.

High officials of Lahore Police including DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Investigation Lahore, SSP Operations, SP Headquarters and others laid wreaths of flowers on the Yaadgar e Shuhada, offered Fateh and prayed for the departed souls of these martyred heroes.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to lay wreath of flowers at the Yadgaar-e-Shuhada.

He offered Fateh for the departed souls. Guard of honour was presented to him on arrival at Police Lines.

Ashfaq Khan also met with the family of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Yousaf and paid great homage to the services of Shaheed for the county.

While talking to the family of Shaheed Constable, Ashfaq Khan said that all out resources are being utilised for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of Lahore Police have written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

He said that the families of martyrs are our own families and we will look after them and continue different measures for their well being.

DIG Operations Lahore said that the whole nation remembers the sacrifices rendered by martyred Police Jawans to make the country save and peaceful, free of terrorism.

Ashfaq Khan said that Police force is utilizing all its professional skills to eradicate internal enemies of the country along with maintaining law and order situation.

He said that the martyred Jawans are pride of Lahore Police and their sacrifices remind us that Police force is not just a profession but a sacred mission to provide justice to the citizens. He said that Lahore Police has sacrificed as many as 315 lives in the line of duty and morale of Lahore Police is high to follow the footsteps of its martyred Jawans.

CM lays floral wreath at police martyrs monument

Buzdar visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered fateha for the police martyrs.

He also laid floral wreath at the monument and paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs while protecting the people.

Police Martyrs Day commemorates the great sacrifices of the brave sons and the Punjab government expresses complete solidarity with the police martyrs’ families, he added. The government will continue to look after martyrs’ heirs and they will not be left alone, he further said.

Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, IG Police, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information and DC Lahore were also present.