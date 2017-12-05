Islamabad-Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Khalid Khattak on Monday rewarded a policeman for providing timely assistance to a stranded commuter whose vehicle broke down while traveling in the capital, a police spokesman said.

The commuter informed IGP Islamabad that his vehicle broke down during travel in the capital and a traffic police Sub-Inspector named Muhammad Khan provided him help. Following this information, the IGP called the police official in his office and awarded him cash prize and commendation certificate. Islamabad police chief added that policemen deserve appreciation for helping the citizens.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police conducted search operation in areas of Sihala police stations and arrested 35 suspects for further interrogation. The officials also impounded two bikes for having no documents. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Sajid Kiani, has said that the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity.