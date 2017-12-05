KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar would hold a meeting with party’s disgruntled Deputy Convener Kamran Tessori in order to address his reservations.

According to MQM-P spokesperson, the meeting is likely after party’s important public gathering in Hyderabad on December 08.

“MQM-P is a political party, with people having difference of opinions on various issues. However, going out publically on an issue was not the right decision,” argued the spokesperson, and said that party convener Sattar would be meeting Tessori soon in order to listen to his grievances and address them.

Earlier on Sunday night, MQM-P Convener Dr Farooq Sattar`s mother and wife called on Kamran Tessori and asked him to refrain from quitting the party.

The talks remained futile as Tessori stuck to his decision, and said that his reservations would only end after he met with MQM-P convener Dr Farooq Sattar. However Sattar’s mother, after the meeting, told media men that Tessori would not quit MQM-P. It is pertinent to mention here that Tessori, who is a gold trader, had joined MQM-P this year after quitting Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).

MQM-P fielded Tessori in PS-114 by-election, but lost to PPP candidate Saeed Ghani by a margin of five thousand votes. He was included in MQM-P coordination committee and later was awarded the slot of party deputy convener.

On Sunday, Tessori had made a revelation that there were groups within MQM-Pakistan, and had announced to quit the party. He had stated that two groups were present in the party; the first one led by Amir Khan and second by Sattar himself.

He had further disclosed that Amir Khan`s group was getting stronger, and it was unfortunate that he was not consulted even when it came to taking important decisions.