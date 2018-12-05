Share:

Commissioner Mujtaba Paracha on Tuesday said an effective strategy was being formed to regulate the traffic flow at Shahdara Chowk. Presiding over a meeting regarding traffic issues at Shahdara Chowk here, he directed the officials to eliminate encroachment from Old Ravi Town and stop vehicles including public transport’s parking at the road. The commissioner said that Old Ravi bridge should be closed for heavy traffic as it was included in dilapidated structures. He also directed the officials to complete the work regarding deployment of additional policemen at Shahdara check post and road lines work within next couple of days. DC Lahore Saleha Saeed, DC Sheikhupura Azhar Hayat, SP Security Faisal Shehzad and others were present.