WAZIRABAD - A team of Wazirabad City police recovered a huge quantity of narcotics, cash, and electronic scales and arrested 25 drug pushers over the past six weeks.

Wazirabad ASP Rehan Khan, on his first posting, after having reports from various circles, launched an anti-narcotics campaign and formed special teams to clear the city from drugs. One of the teams, led by Sub Inspector Sarfaraz Ahmed, conducted raids on tip-offs on Arif Shaheed Road, Daska Road, Allah Wala Chowk, Kutchehry Chowk, Railway Road, Station Bus Stop, Dhaunkal Road, Musamman Bazaar, Ahmednagar Chowk and Hajipura Chowk.

The team arrested 25 drug-pushers and recovered 24kg of Charas, 9kg of opium, 3kg of heroin, and 3kg of crust of opium plant from their possession. The team also arrested 15 suspects who were carrying electronic and manual scales for weighing the drugs during supply.

The team also recovered sale money amounting to Rs46,000. Some notorious drug-pushers were also apprehended such as Aslam s/o Sadiq who was arrested with 10kg of Charas and booked u/s 9C/CNSA.

Shehzad alias Shida was nabbed with 1.5kg of opium, an electronic scale, and the sale money amounting to Rs10,500. Four drug-peddlers including Shehzad, Haider Ali, Umair, and Dilshad belonging to Qudratabad were also arrested. 2kg of heroin was recovered from Arshad alias Popal, 1.5kg and 1.75kg of crust of opium was recovered from Shabbir of Vinjo Wali and Sohail Arshad of Arien Colony respectively while 2kg of opium was recovered from Haider Ali of Qudratabad. All the accused were booked u/s 9B, 9C/CNSA and were sent to jail.

"The cleanup operation against the drug-pushers is underway," stated ASP Farhan Khan. He appealed to the people to inform him directly in case of any drug-peddling in their area, stating that their identity will be kept secret.