The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) declared 484 food handlers (FHs) ill after the results of their medical report were positive. This was revealed by PFA Director General retired Captain Muhammad Usman on Tuesday. According to the statistics of Medical Screening Facility report for the month of November 2018, PFA took the blood samples of 3,846 food handlers/ workers. Among them, 3,362 workers passed while remaining were failed in the medical screening test. As many as 1,786 people screened in Lahore, 662 workers in Multan and 744 people each in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. DG Food Authority Muhammad Usman said that out of 484 ill people, 74 food handlers were found suffering from the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), 58 suffering from Hepatitis B virus (HBV), 36 from Tuberculosis (TB) epidemic and 316 workers suffering from typhoid. There was no place for sick workers in food industry because they caused viral diseases, he said. He said said PFA was providing a facility of six different tests including HCV, HBV, HIV, TB, Complete Blood Count (CBC) and Typhoid in their laboratories established in Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The DG said that PFA was requesting health department for medical treatment of the affected people. PFA cannot permit any food handler to work without getting a medical certificate from the provincial food regulatory body, he mentioned.