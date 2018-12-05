Share:

The Lahore General Hospital has opened 50-bed new Gynaecology Ward, third such facility at the hospital affiliated with Ameer-ud-Din Medical College. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have also been assigned duties at the third Gynaecology Ward. Principal AMC/LGH Prof Mohammad Tayyab visited the new unit to review arrangements for the patients. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin, Head of Gynae Department Prof Aliya Basheer and Director Administration Dr Rana Mohammad Shafique were also present. Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that the initiative was aimed at accommodating more patients at the health facility. He said that every section of the hospital has been upgraded and brought at par with the most modern and sophisticated facilities. He said that extension of different departments was a regular process. He said that bed strength of different units would be enhanced to meet the requirement of ever increasing population. He thanked Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid for sanctioning third Unit of Gynae.