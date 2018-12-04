Share:

Islamabad-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with National Highway Authority (NHA) organised a seminar titled “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan” at NHA headquarters here today.

Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique and Director General (Awareness & Prevention) NAB Muhammad Altaf Bawany were the chief guests. The objective of the seminar was to educate public authorities and holders of public offices to combat corruption. The officers and workers of NHA participated in the seminar at large. Addressing the seminar, Muhammad Altaf Bawany said, besides doing accountability of the people, a completed system of checks and balances exists for accountability of NAB officials. Complaints received in the NAB are processed for immediate action as per rules. He desired a comprehensive mechanism of answerability in government organizations to ensure corruption free Pakistan. He informed that an effective system exists at NAB for taking action on complaints based on strong evidence.

He emphasized on the need of close coordination between NHA and other provincial road building departments. Within available resources, NAB is doing the best work and has recovered billion of rupees from the culprits, he added.