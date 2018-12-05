Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad Group) here Tuesday vehemently condemned the worst human rights violations being committed in occupied valley of Jammu Kashmir by Indian occupied forces.

Talking to a group of senior journalists here on Tuesday, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad Group) President Chaudhry Mahmood said that as December 10 is internationally observed as Human Rights Day, his organisation has decided to commemorate a human rights week to bring focus on the grave violations in the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. “We will bring attention of the world towards the unprecedented state-sponsored terrorism and violation human rights by supporting and showing full solidarity with the call given by the leadership of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising senior hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik,” he explained.

Mahmood continued that the local business community would organise events to register protest against the grave abuses taking place in the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

The traders body chief strongly condemned the Indian occupying forces for arrest of those who took part in candlelight protest including Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Shokat Ahmed Baskhi, Abdur Rasheed, Muhammad Yasin Bhat and Sheikh Abdur Rasheed.

He underlined that these freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders were detained during nocturnal raids on their residences, which reflects the ultimate frustration and worst form of authoritarianism in the held valley. The AJK traders leader said that while Kashmiri hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani as well Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remain illegally caged in their homes, other leaders including Ashraf Sehrai and Bilal Sidique too have been placed under house detention while as JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has been lodged in police custody since the commencement of so-called panchayat elections in the occupied state where his health has deteriorated since past one week after which he has been hospitalized.

Ch Mahmood urged the international community including the world peace organizations, international community, Amnesty International Asia Watch, UNHRC and ICRC to take note of the ugly Indian tactics in occupied Jammu Kashmir where innocent people are being subjected to repression and even babies not spared.

He urged the world to exert pressure on New Delhi to stop the grave human waited right to self-determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir to decide about their destiny through a free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the UN resolutions of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising senior hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said in occupied Srinagar on Tuesday that every form of peaceful means of protest against HR violations or expression of dissent is crushed or forcibly disallowed making strike the only option available, said a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

The Joint Resistance Kashmiri leadership said while all peaceful means of protest stands choked whosoever raises voice is rewarded punishment in the form of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in the occupied valley. They said because of the fact that every space for youth has been squeezed, they fell pushed to the wall and many forced to pick up arms to fight this state aggression and terrorism.