Share:

MIRPURKHAS - PPP MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer has said that no society can progress without uplift of of women.

She was speaking at the one-day girls sports festival held under civil society support programme with cooperation of Sindh Women Development Authority at Gama Stadium on Tuesday which was attended by representatives of NGOs, female teachers, girls students, social workers and notables.

On behalf of government higher secondary school Shaheed Benazeerabad, Government Apwa High School, Government Hudson School and Rabia Basri School participated in the programmes.

She further said that media should pay attention to highlight particularly women rights while added that on behalf of women development department, awareness campaign for 16 days activism has been launched in the province from Nov 25 to Dec 10, 2018.

She added that purpose of this awareness campaign was to highlight the issues of women including violence over house women, under age marriage, breast cancer, carrier councilling and training. She further said that different programmes including seminar, workshop etc were being held at Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mithi, Mirpurkhas and Thatta under this awareness campaign.

She expressed that media persons and masses should participate in the above programmes to make successful them. She added that girls and women were being trained to come out from their house and play their vital role through NGOs.

Kashif Bajeer, coordinator of child rights movement Sindh, stressed the need to provide skills to the women particularly in rural areas so that village women also could play their role in progress of the country.

Those also spoke Mumtaz Jarwar advocate, ASP Imran Mirza, Wahid Sangrasi, Ibrahim Keerio and others.

Earlier, chief guest MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer along with other guests visited the different stalls. Later, she distributed the shields and certificates among the successful students.