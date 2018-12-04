Share:

BEIJING:- Police in China have cracked down on a supply network of unlicensed and counterfeit beauty products, state media said. About 30m yuan ($4.3m) worth of fake Botox and vitamin C injections, as well as illegally imported hyaluronic acid were sold by the network in a six month period, said Xinhua news agency. Authorities have charged five people in connection with the case. Counterfeit beauty products are thought to be widespread across China. Authorities first found the products in September last year after a snap inspection of a beauty parlour in Changde city.