A nine-member delegation from China led by Ms Guo Jie, Deputy Mayor peoples government of Leshan city called on Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas, here on Tuesday. Various matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. The meeting agreed on bilateral cooperation for the promotion f technical education and provision of quality education to the students. Lauding the best educational system of China, Murad Raas said the Punjab Schools department would gain benefit from Chinese expertise for imparting teachers’ training, utilization of information technology in education and promotion of education. During the meeting, the minister said the Punjab government was fully vibrant for introducing international standard of quality education in public sector schools. He said the Education department was speedily working on next five years educational roadmap programme. A comprehensive reform programme for government schools was being introduced. He said best models of international standards would be introduced in government schools of Punjab.