KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the use of vehicle by second or progressive owners on transfer letters is illegal and directed Excise Department to launch crackdown against such vehicles.

He took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting to review law & order in the light of forthcoming Apex Committee meeting here at the CM House. Those who attended the meeting include Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah, CM advisor Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Adl IG Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal and others.

To a question Additional IG Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal told the chief minister that the vehicle used by terrorists who attacked Chinese Consulate was by owned by a person who had sold his vehicle six years ago and now five years have passed to his death. The vehicle was being used on transfer letter. At this the chief minister directed excise department to start crackdown against the vehicles plying in the city on transfer letters.

IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam briefing the chief minister on crime statistics said that 61 incidents of terrorism took place in 2013 which reduced to only two [incidents] in 2018. Similarly, 509 target killing cases were reported in 2018 which dropped down to only five in 2018. The 575 extortion cases were recorded in 2013 and they dropped down to 131 in 2018.

Talking about kidnapping for ransom cases, the IG said that 173 cases were reported in 2013 and only 12 cases were registered in 2018. At this the chief minister said that he had provided maximum facilities to the police and have equipped them with latest weapon and trainings, therefore crime rate has come down. “Now I want to change the Thana culture for which I has to take necessary measures to make the police public friendly,” he said.

The chief minister was told that the 12187 cases mobile snatching were reported in 2013 and it has increased to 14051 in 2018. Cited the reason of increasing cases, the IG said that in the past law and order was worst and people were reluctant to register mobile snatching cases. Now, the law and order situation is better and people have started filing their complaints. The chief minister said that whatever reason was there the crime must be controlled.

Dr Kaleem Imam talking about two wheeler and four wheeler vehicles snatching said that in 5118 two wheelers were snatched in 2013 and it came down to 1892 in 2018. Similarly, 980 four wheelers were snatched in 2013 and 165 in 2018.

The chief minister directed IG police to provide bullet proof jackets to all the policemen who have been deployed at important places such as consulates, CM House, Governor House, IG office and exposed to easy attack. “They must wear bullet proof jackets,” he said.

Shah also directed Home Secretary Kazi Kabir to recommend him compensation for two civilians (from Balochistan) killed in the attack on Chinese Consulate. He also asked about the treatment of the security guard.

The chief minister was told that the injured guard was being taken care of properly.