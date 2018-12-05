Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Islam and Constitution of Pakistan respected other religions and establishment of Kartarpura corridor brought the message of peace.

Talking to a delegation of an organisation ‘Sikhs of America’, the minister said that peace was the only course for Pakistan and India, and they could get rid of poverty by treading on this path.

The arrival of Navjot Singh Sidhu in Pakistan to attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan created history, he said, adding, spilling of blood could only increase hate, not peace and the peace lovers across the border should play their role in this regard.

The members of the delegation thanked the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening of Kartarpur corridor and provision of facilities at the religious site.

They said that “We have come with best wishes in response to the goodwill shown by Pakistan. No gift for a Sikh can be bigger than access to Darbar Sahib of Babaji Guru Nanak.”

They expressed the wish that Kartarpur corridor should prove to be a corridor of peace and love.

The delegation included Chairman Sikh of America Jasdeep Singh and Chairman Pakistan Sikh Council Ramesh Singh.

Member Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhon and leader Republican Party Sajid Tarar were present in the meeting.