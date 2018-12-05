Share:

IFC, bank agree to agri co-op

Islamabad (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, agreed to enter into an advisory engagement to support the development of an agri-digital scorecard to accelerate financial inclusion and access to finance for low-income farmers in Pakistan.

This collaboration embodies the commitment from both institutions to support small landholders that are not in the radar of conventional banking ecosystem, thus facilitating the creation of a more resilient farming segment across the breadth of the country.

It will leverage IFC’s global experience in developing such scorecards in various geographies across Latin America, Africa and Asia. Notably, the project will benefit from IFC’s most recent experiences in China where IFC’s engagements have successfully ramped up outreach through large-scale institutions such as Bank of Langfang and Postal savings Bank of China. In addition, the project will leverage Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s recently upgraded technology platform, T-24, which, with its optimal capabilities is amongst the best in the world.

Summit in Taipei attracts 70,000

LAHORE (PR): 2018 DigiAsia held in Taipei was combined with Meet Taipei, the largest forum and startup exhibition with around 70 thousand attendees from Taiwan and abroad.

The event was an ‘Asian AI Summit’. Thirty leading speakers from all over the world shared their observations on AI’s impact on creative, media, technology and the future. Launched in 2014, DigiAsia is one of the most iconic digital congresses in Asia, held biannually by theTaipei Association of Advertising Agencies (TAAA) under the auspices of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA).

The theme of 2018 DigiAsia was ‘Experience AI ‘, where the four topics of ‘AI x Industry’, ‘AI x Media’, ‘AI x Technology ‘ and ‘AI x Creativity’ was explored in depth.

FDL showcases Fit3D tech

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s 1st ever “Fitness Diagnostic Lab” (FDL) showcased its cutting edge Fit3D technology.

FDL with world-renowned Fit3D body scanning devices are launching across 50 locations nationwide, which includes 30 clinics of 3D Lifestyle, gyms, fitness studios, hospitals, shopping malls, nutritionist clinics, physiotherapy clinics, sports centers, army training facilities, social clubs and other relevant locations. An introductory event was held in Karachi’s Ocean Mall, where a large audience, including celebrities, nutritionists, physiotherapists, aesthetic physicians and fitness gurus were given live demonstrations of the scan.

Fit3D is the world’s fastest growing 3D body scanning brand based out of Silicon Valley USA, currently located in 45 countries with a scan happening every 2.5 minutes worldwide. Just like getting prescribed a blood, urine or other medical tests when required at your local lab, you can now get a “Fitness and Wellness Test” for the first time in Pakistan at any of FDL’s locations nationwide.

Samsung gives new offer

LAHORE (PR): In order to give its customers an opportunity to benefit from premium content in HD quality, Samsung Pakistan has introduced a limited time offer for its line-up of exclusive television screens.

On the purchase of a single Samsung TV, customers will be able to win another TV absolutely free. In addition, they will also be given the chance to avail amazing discounts on a majority of the brand’s products.

The offer, in question, is being offered on selected models of the brand’s exclusive line-up of televisions. With the purchase of either Samsung’s 65” QLED TV or its 82” Premium UHD 4K TV, customers get a 43” UHD 4K TV absolutely free while on the purchase of the brand’s 65” Premium UHD 4K TV, 55” Premium UHD 4K TV, 65” UHD 4K TV, 55” UHD 4K TV and its 49” UHD 4K TV, customers get a 10% discount on their price. The offer is valid from 4th December 2018 to 31st January 2019.

Mishael Ayub wins 10 gold medals

Lahore (PR): Bilquis and Abdul RazakDawood Foundation (BARD)-sponsored swimmer Mishael Ayub won 10 gold medals at the 18th National Women’s Age Group Championships and the 16th National Open Swimming Championships.

A venture by Bilquis and Abdul RazakDawood, the BARD Foundation’s aim is to enable less fortunate individuals in realizing their potential as champions of their chosen fields, especially in sports.

To help Mishael achieve greater success, BARD helped send Mishael overseas for training prior to the competitions. During this time, she trained at the world-renowned Club Natacio Sabadell in Spain. She is currently training in Lahore with her regular coach, Mr. GhulamMurtaza.

OPPO set to launch R Series

Lahore (PR): OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, is all set to launch the first R series in Pakistan with R17 Pro.

With the new product positioning of the R series, R17 Pro adopts revolutionary gradient design, the Super VOOC Flash Charge technology and a number of innovations to bring users a smartphone series that combines artistic design and elegant technologies. The R17 Pro fully demonstrates OPPO’s innovation and leadership in mobile phone design.

OPPO Pakistan CEO George Long said: “OPPO is much focused and is very dedicatedon deliveringquality products with ‘beauty’ and it also aims to create beautiful products from two dimensions; design and technology. The R17 Pro serves as a perfect example of beautiful design and innovative technology. R series’ product updates by incorporating new and powerful technological innovations to bring users even more surprises. With R17 Pro, power will be in the hands of the users.”