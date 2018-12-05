Share:

LAHORE - Justice Mamoonur Rashid of the Lahore High Court Tuesday sought reply from federal and provincial governments on two petitions seeking restoration of the demolished walls of Punjab Governor’s House.

Two identical petitions were moved by Ahmed Khalid and Amina Malik. The petitioner said LHC had stayed demolition of walls of colonial era building but the some part of the boundary wall was razed before LHC restraint order came. The court questioned as to how the walls could be bulldozed without the approval of local government.

The petitioner requested the court to issue directions to the Punjab government to restore the boundary walls of Governor’s house and register criminal cases over the matter. After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Rashid issued notices to respondent governments, requiring them to furnish replies by December 13.