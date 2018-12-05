Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order on a petition filed by residents of Garden East against razing of a building in the area.

The anti-encroachment team of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was set to demolish a building in the Garden East area. However, residents of the building approached the SHC seeking to stop KMC machinery from their ‘illegal action.’

According to the petition, the authorities concerned had issued map of two floors of the building, while residents submitted challan for additional floors of the building in 1996, but officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority did not carry forward the case legally.

Giving order on the petition, the court asked the KMC to not raze the building.

Similarly, another petition was filed in the SHC seeking to stop KMC from demolishing 172 shops in Karachi’s Lee Market.

On Nov 14, Provincial Minister of Local Bodies Saeed Ghani said that a committee had been formed to recompense the losses of those who were rightful affectees of the anti-encroachment drive.

The deserving individuals who suffered losses to their properties during the operating against encroachments will be given compensations as per the recommendations of the constituted committee, he said.

The Supreme Court on October 27 had directed Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies, and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.