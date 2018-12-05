Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons over a car explosion in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The case was registered at the CTD on behalf of state against unidentified persons while the police also placed the Sections of the anti-terrorism and the explosive acts in the FIR. An FIR No 159/18 was registered on behalf of Darakshan SHO Arshad Janjua under Sections 7 of the anti-terrorism act reads with 3/4/5 explosives act and 427/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Investigators were remained confuse about the nature of the explosion while registered the case after the delay of a day. Two packets of the explosive material, weighting one kilogramme and six kilogrammes of explosives were recovered from the blast site which could not be exploded, reads the FIR. Police also recovered the explosives, six cylinders from the crime scene.

The FIR further reads that the unidentified terrorists had planned to carry out a major terror activity in a city but a homemade vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) which was attached to six gas cylinders caused the explosion in the car in an empty plot. A powerful explosion occurred on the night between Sunday and Monday at a car parked at an empty plot in Khayban-e-Mujahid within the remits of Darakshan police station, however, luckily, no loss of life was reported in the explosion. The car which was used in the terrorist activity had been stolen from Jamshed Quarter on Monday evening and within the ten hours span, the terrorists carried out a bombing on a car, destroying it completely while luckily, the bomb failed to detonate completely.

Meanwhile, Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested a suspected militant of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

According to CTD officials, the arrest was made during a raid conducted in Korangi area. The suspect arrested was identified as Saleem alias Mama alias Korangi Wala. A 30bore pistol was also recovered from his possession. According to CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the suspect along with his companions had killed police’s sub-inspector Muhammad Buksh in Ibrahim Hyderi area in 2006.

CTD officials also claimed to have arrested two suspects, Siddiq alias Lalu and Hussain alias Chohta during a raid conducted in SITE area. According to CTD officials, the suspects arrested were involved in more than 50 cases of street crimes, adding that the suspects arrested are afghan origin and the gang is comprised on at least seven members who use to live in a city while using the fake CNICs.

On the other side, Sindh police’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Haseeb Afzal Baig laid to rest on Tuesday. SSP Baig died of heart attack on Monday. His funeral prayers were offered Police Headquarters, Garden on Tuesday which besides his family members and relatives, was also attended by large number of senior police officials including IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

IGP Sindh while lauding the efforts of SSP Baig also expressed his sorrow grief over the death of the SSP Baig with his family. He was also later laid to rest at DHA Phase VIII Extension graveyard in Karachi. SSP Baig had been served in various posts in Karachi and rural Sindh. Lastly, he was posted to SSP Thatta.