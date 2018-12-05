Share:

NOORPUR THAL/KAMALIA - The government's Special Education Centre Noorpur Thal organised a ceremony to pay tributes to differently abled persons on International Day of Disabled persons here the other day.

Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar was the chief guest at the ceremony while Headmaster Malik Abdul Hameed Jasra presided over the event. The ceremony was attended by the teachers, parents, students, and a large number of people from all walks of life. The students presented tableaux. On the occasion, the chief guest distributed prizes to the students.

In Kamalia, an event was held at Govt Special Education School Chah Shamun-Wala. AC Kamalia Rao Tasleem Akhtar Khan presided over the gathering. Addressing on the occasion, he said that there were teachings in Islam to respect and take care of the special persons. "To work for the rights of special people is our moral, social, and religious responsibility," he said. "The Punjab government has set up institutions for teaching and training of special children in every tehsil and district in Punjab where these children are provided many facilities as well as free education," he added. He congratulated the principal and other staff for their hard work and dedication. Principal Bashir Ahmed Rabbani said that helping and taking care of special persons was the sign of a healthy society. "Special persons have proven their skills globally including Pakistan. However, there is a need for bringing awareness to society regarding the importance of assisting the special people," he said.