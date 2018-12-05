Share:

WAZIRABAD - Doctors of THQ Hospital conducted a token strike on Tuesday in protest against the harassment Dr Hammad, one of their colleagues, faced on his way back home after duty by eight men on four motorcycles near Allahwala Chowk here.

According to details, a Kabaddi player namely Qasim s/o Abdul Khaliq sustained a head injury during a kabaddi match in Kheway Wali village. Qasim was brought to the hospital's emergency ward by his colleagues for medical treatment which was delayed due to absence of the dispenser. Dr Hammad himself handled the patient. All medicines were purchased from Bazaar due to absence of the dispenser who was responsible for provision of medicines. After treatment, the patient became normal and was discharged later. After this, Dr Hammad left for home in his car. When he reached overhead bridge near Allah Wala Chowk, some eight men on four motorcycles chased him and harassed him. They chased and harassed him until he reached Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk.

Later, doctors of the hospital held a meeting and expressed their concern over the incident. They conducted a token strike in protest against the harassment of their colleague. Later, a complaint was filed with City police in which the doctors demanded arrest of the suspects, but the police did no register a case because the accused were politically influential.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr Aslam Klair issued a show cause notice to Dispenser Mudassar who was responsible for delay in treatment to the patient.