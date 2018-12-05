Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Lala Majeed, a famous transporter and husband of PTI Member Central Executive Committee Rabia Malik, was killed by unknown bike riders here on Tuesday. According to police, Lala Majeed was present at Bahawalpur General Bus Stand as usual when two unknown assailants came on a motorcycle and opened fire on him. Resultantly, he sustained severe injuries and died on spot. On being informed, the police arrived at spot. They took the body into custody and shifted it to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for post-mortem.

The police also registered a case against the unknown assailants and started investigation.