ATTOCK - The police claimed to have foiled an arms trafficking bid and seized huge cache of arms and ammunition. The police also arrested two arms traffickers here in the jurisdiction of Rangoo Police.

ASP Azhar Khan told the journalists that the police, on a tip-off, intercepted a car (LEH-6423) and upon search, the police recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including 24 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, 31 magazines, one repeater gun and 7,555 rounds of different calibre from the car.

The police arrested two traffickers identified as Asad and Abdul Wahab. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.