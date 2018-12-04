Share:

LOS ANGELES-Julia Roberts would do anything to protect her children.

The proud parent - who has Phinnaeus and Hazel, 14, and Henry, 11, her children with husband Danny Moder - has opened up about the motherly instinct to do whatever it takes to make sure her kids are safe.

She told Extra: ‘’Oh, anything! I mean, that is the universal connective tissue of mothers and mother figures in the world. ‘’There is nothing you would not do to help, save, support, hold your child close.’’

Julia’s emotional new movie ‘Ben Is Back’ - in which she co-stars with Lucas Hedges - follows a mother and her drug-addicted son as she does her best to help him.

While it doesn’t reflect her own life, the 51-year-old actress revealed how she has open conversations with her kids whenever they have anything they want to ask.

She said: ‘’They instigate a lot of conversations that Danny and I may not be altogether prepared for.

‘’He is very good at going right into conversations like that, whereas, I mean, I’ve stopped doing, ‘What? What? Why are you asking that? Who told you that word? What are you talking about?’

‘’I don’t do that anymore, but I do it inside myself... but they are so thoughtful in their queries that it’s usually an incredible conversation that I’m ultimately so happy to have been invited to because those are the invitations as a parent that you want to have over your lifetime.’’

Meanwhile, Julia previously opened up about the idea of age discrimination in Hollywood, and insisted there’s no ‘’bell’’ that rings to tell you you’re too old for movies.

Speaking about ageism in the movie industry, Julia said: ‘’I think that’s made-up bulls**t that at a certain age, the bell is going to ring and you are done, go on back home.

‘’It’s silly and I don’t think anybody buys into that. I don’t think I am special. I’ve always been fortunate that I have always found the work I am looking for. I mean, 30 years is a long time and I am grateful and satisfied.’’