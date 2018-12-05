Share:

MOSCOW - German philosopher Immanuel Kant has sparked an unexpected controversy in his Russian hometown over the prospect of naming the airport after him, with a top naval officer branding him a “traitor” and vandals throwing paint at his tomb. Kant was born and spent most of his life in Prussian Koenigsberg, which was renamed Kaliningrad after coming under Soviet control in the wake of World War II. Today Russia’s westernmost city, it hosted World Cup matches this year. Until recently the philosopher was leading an online poll to choose a name for the city’s airport, currently called Khrabrovo after the nearby village.

This sparked a furious row with one lawmaker branding Kant a “Russophobe”, despite an absence of historical evidence that the philosopher harboured strong feelings toward the Russian Empire.

In a video on regional media, a senior Russian naval officer says in a speech to servicemen assembled on a parade ground to vote against Kant in the poll, saying he “betrayed his motherland”.

The philosopher, a central figure in Western thought, has now sharply dropped in the rankings below Empress Elizabeth Petrovna, whose army captured the city in 1758 but abandoned it five years later.

Kant, during that brief period of Russian rule, unsuccessfully sought a teaching post at the local university.

“He demeaned himself to get a department in the university, so that he could teach and write some strange books that none of those present here today have read,” the naval officer, identified by local media as Vice Admiral Igor Mukhametshin, chief of staff the Baltic Fleet, says in the video.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that he had not seen the video, adding that the debate shows that “people are passionate” about the airport-naming project.

Votes are under way to rename airports in dozens of Russian cities, with several others also hit by controversy.

The viral video follows other attacks on Kant in Kaliningrad, which was heavily bombarded during World War II and almost entirely rebuilt in Soviet style while the German population was expelled.

In an op-ed for pro-Kremlin website Vzglyad, Kaliningrad regional lawmaker Andrei Kolesnik called the philosopher a “Russophobe”, adding that it would be unpatriotic to “Germanise” the airport.

“The author of the ‘Critique of Pure Reason’ cannot be one of the main symbols of a Russian region,” Kolesnik said.