ISLAMABAD - PPP leader Farhatullah Babar Tuesday said that the Kashmir cause was so strong and legitimate that it did not need the help of any external non-state actors. The recent UN report on human rights violations in Kashmir offered an opportunity to alleviate the sufferings of people of the Indian Kashmir, he said.

Addressing a seminar to pay tributes to freedom fighter in Indian Kashmir Asiya Andrabi here, he said Burhan Wani’s assassination and the subsequent repression, including shifting of Andrabi and her associates to jail in Delhi had only galvanized the people of Kashmir as never before. For the first time educated middle class youth have risen. Repression has increased but so has the resistance, he said.

“For the first time the UN has reported on the grim situation in Indian Kashmir. For the first time also the UN has called for Inquiry into human rights violations. For the first time the UN has talked of enforced disappearances, curbs on expression, reprisals against human rights defenders and journalists in Kashmir For the first time UN has lamented total impunity for enforced disappearances,” he said.

Babar said that Pakistan should support the proposed commission of inquiry and also offer to allow its visit to Azad Jammu Kashmir. At the same time the agreed mechanisms for peace across the Line of Control be respected, he said. The former Senator also called for bringing charges under Geneva Conventions against individuals responsible for grave rights violations in Kashmir as well as proposing UN Convention against use of pellet guns “Neither concrete walls nor barbed wire between Kashmir will separate them,” he said.